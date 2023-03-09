Gordon G. Sloat, 84, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born July 25, 1938 in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Gramm and Ruth (Martz) Sloat.
A 1956 graduate of Elizabethtown High School, Gordon was retired from Hamilton Watch where he was employed as a tool and die maker. He loved sports and was an avid Penn State fan. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and biking. He also loved to read and watch movies.
Gordon is survived by his daughter Sondra M. Sloat of Woodbridge, VA and a sister Ethel Sloat of Elizabethtown.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023 in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, 1058 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gordon's memory may be made to the American Lung Association at www.lung.org. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.