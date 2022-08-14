Gordon "Fred" Plank, 81, formerly of New Holland, died unexpectedly on July 28th at his home in San Antonio, Texas. He was the son of Mabel May Plank and Paul DeHaven Plank.
He graduated from Garden Spot High School and Penn State University receiving both a bachelor's and master's degrees. He served in the Army for over twenty years retiring with the rank of Lt. Colonel. During his military service he earned a master's degree in Hospital Administration from Baylor University. He was very active in the San Antonio Art League and was a member of St. David's Episcopal Church.
He is survived by sisters, Marian Brensinger of Lititz, PA and Linda Martin of Easton, PA; nieces, Jill Trimbath of Lititz, PA and Kelly Horning of Adamstown, PA; a nephew Eric Martin of Sterling, VA; and seven-great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother Charles and a nephew Kevin Martin.
A Celebration of Life was held in San Antonio; graveside services will be on August 20th at 11:00 A.M. in the Paradise Mennonite Cemetery, 17 Cherry Hill Rd., Paradise, PA 17562. Donations can be made to the Animal Defense League of Texas, 11300 Nacogdoches Rd., San Antonio, TX 78217.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland, PA is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
