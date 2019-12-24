Gordon "Dick" Jones, 86, of Washington Boro, passed away on December 22, 2019. He was born in Columbia to the late John and Daisy Jones and was a lifelong resident of this area. Dick proudly served in the Unites States Army and worked for more than 40 years as a carpenter at Armstrong World Industries. He enjoyed Gaither gospel music and watching NASCAR with his late wife.
Dick leaves behind his children, Patricia Landis of Lancaster, John Jones, Sr. of Willow Street; two grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; his baby shih tzu, Lucy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cass in 2014. Dick was the last of his family and seven sisters and one brother passed before him.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30th, 2019 at Habecker Mennonite Cemetery, 451 Habecker Church Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Washington Boro United Methodist Church, Fellowship Center Building Fund, 1964 Water St., P.O. Box 57, Washington Boro, PA 17582. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.
A living tribute »