Gordon C. Smeal, Sr. "Getz", 81, of Elizabethtown, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on April 15, 1938 in Huntsdale, PA and was the son of the late Berton Smeal and Lulu (Jones) Mitchel.
Gordon was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Korean War. He was a member of Sportsman's Limited, the Milton Grove Sportsman's Club, American Legion, VFW and Anglers and Hunters, all of Middletown.
He enjoyed watching Penn State Football and NASCAR. He also enjoyed gardening, especially growing peppers, watching hummingbirds and bluebirds, hunting, fishing, and everything outdoors, walking his Beagle Luckee and dancing (in his younger years).
In addition to his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Smeal.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Patricia E. (Petro) Smeal; a son Gordon C. Smeal, Jr. and his wife Kathy of Manheim; two brothers, Gerald Smeal and his wife Ruth of CO and Wayne Smeal and his wife Susan of Middletown; a sister, Shirley Ramsey and her husband Bob of TX; a sister-in-law, Josephine Smeal of Mechanicsburg.
A tribute to his life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Middletown.
Viewing will be from 2:00 PM until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Hillsdale Cemetery, Middletown.
Memorial contributions in Gordon's name may be made to the PA Wounded Warriors Inc. at Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011.
