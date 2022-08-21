Gordon C. Link, 81, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at his home in Lancaster. Born in Reading on July 6, 1941, Gordon was the son of the late Rodney E. Link and Dorothy E. (Charles) Link. He was the husband of Jane (Allwein) Link with whom he shared over 50 years of marriage.
He is survived by his daughter, Christina Link, of Holtwood and his son, Aaron Link, of Mount Joy. Also surviving are son-in-law, Paul Mindemann, two grandchildren, Rinah and Tovah Link Mindemann, his brother-in-law Ross Wise, and niece, Jodi Wise Farris. He was preceded in death by a sister, Frances Wise, and grandmother, Marion (Brown) Charles.
Gordon was raised in large part by his grandmother during his early childhood. Despite growing up in challenging circumstances, Gordon received a bachelor's degree in German from Franklin and Marshall College. During the Vietnam War, Gordon enlisted and was assigned to the Army Security Agency. He attended the Defense Language Institute in Monterey where he studied German, Russian and Czech, and later found himself stationed in Germany. Upon being honorably discharged, Gordon remained in Germany and pursued employment with Kodak. After returning home, Gordon was employed by the former Hamilton Bank and later became a supervisor at Wells Fargo in the Titles and Mortgages department. But Gordon most enjoyed working with his hands and spent many years as a handyman, where he could often be found helping friends, neighbors, and family with home renovations. He also had an appreciation for woodcarving, painting and photography. Gordon always had his nose in a book, which he loved to share and discuss with family. Gordon was also deeply fond of his animal companions. His unique perspectives on life, dry sense of humor, and his love of helping others will be greatly missed. Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, followed by a time of sharing at 11 AM at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gordon's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy E., Lancaster, PA 17602. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com