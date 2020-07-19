Gordon Bower Best, 88, of New Holland, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at Maple Farm Nursing Center. He was married for 67 years to Naomi D. (Musick) Best, who survives.
Born in Aaronsburg, Centre County, PA, he was the son of the late Doyle W. and Martha (Bower) Best.
Gordon served in the Army during the Korean War.
Upon returning home, he was employed as an electrician at Bethlehem Steel for 35 years and then worked for 20 years at Farmersville Equipment, retiring in December of 2008.
He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, New Holland, serving as an usher, altar care and Living Beyond. He enjoyed woodworking, going to his mountain land to fish and hunt and working in his yard and garden.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Betsy S. Gebert and two grandchildren: Ryan Gebert and Caitlin Gebert, and several very supportive nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter Trudy Ann, two brothers, Earl Best and C. Fred Best, and his son-in-law Frank Gebert.
Due to the current pandemic, services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Aaronsburg Joint Cemetery Association, c/o Robert Stover, P. O. Box 44, Aaronsburg, PA 16820. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.