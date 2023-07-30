Gordon A. "Gordie" Snyder, 80, of Lancaster, passed away on July 21, 2023.
Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Gordon A. and Kathryn M. (Shirker) Snyder. He is survived by his wife, Carol A. (Sener) Snyder.
Proud of his family, Gordie was deeply loved and will be missed by his surviving children, Jamie L. (Brian) Fox, Gordon "Scott" Snyder, and Shelby L. Rebman; and his two sisters, Linda L. Kuhns and Kathy M. Rowe. He was affectionately called "Pop" by his surviving grandchildren, Cameron J. Rebman, Spencer Q. Fox, Madison L. Rebman, and Meredith C. Fox. "Uncle Gordie" will be remembered by nieces, nephews, and close friends whom he adored. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald M. Snyder.
In the early 1960s, Gordie was a vocalist in "The Catalinas" and one of the founding band members of "Little Duck & The Drakes" who shared the stage with the likes of Patti LaBelle and the Bluebells, Eddie Holman, and Gary "U.S." Bonds. "Little Duck and the Drakes" cut several 45s, with regional hits such as "Ramblin' Guy" and "Every Beat of My Heart." (www.youtube.com/@LittleDuckandtheDrakes)
Gordie loved sports of all kinds. He was an admired mentor and coach for Conestoga Sertoma midget football and IBEW Legion baseball teams. He was a big fan of the Phillies, Nebraska Huskers football, McCaskey football and a Lancaster Barnstormers season ticket holder. He volunteered as a caretaker of Stumpf's Field and enjoyed hitting the links with friends and family.
Gordie retired from Manheim Township School District as a custodian at Nitrauer Elementary School. "Mr. Gordie" was beloved by the students and staff. He was a proud member of the Cement Masons & Plasterers Union Local 107 and was a cement finisher most of his earlier career.
He found every opportunity to work on his tan in Cape May, NJ and enjoy a Reese's peanut butter cup.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 from 6PM to 8PM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584. There will be a Time of Sharing beginning at 6:30PM for anyone that would like to share a memory of Gordie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gordie's name to Peace, Love & Poms Rescue, P.O. Box 744, Lebanon, PA 17042 or online at www.peacelovepoms.rescuegroups.org in appreciation of the care they gave to Gordie's beloved dog, Pookie.
