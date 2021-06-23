Goldie M. Wagaman, age 89, of Dover Township, Dover, died Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the residence of her son, and daughter-in-law, Barry and Cindy Wagaman. She was the wife of the late Harold E. Wagaman, who died November 30, 2020.
Born August 22, 1931 in Lancaster County, a daughter to late Aaron and Susan (Shenk) Becker, she was retired from Danskin, Inc., where she worked for 26 years. She was a member of Saint Paul United Methodist Church, in Manchester, the York Antique Car Club, and numerous card clubs. She had also been a volunteer at Northeastern Senior Center. She loved to read, as well as spending many years camping.
Mrs. Wagaman is survived by two sons, Dennis Wagaman, and his wife Tracy, of Fort Myers, Florida, and Barry Wagaman, and his wife Cindy, of Dover; three grandchildren, Kyle, and his wife Lauren, Amanda, and her husband Ben, and Shana, and her husband Travis; four great-grandchildren, Addison, Emery, Evan, and Kai; and two sisters, Sueie Kreiser and Doris Becker. She was also preceded in death by a great-grandson, Leo; four sisters, Marlene Becker, Bettie Jane Kreiser, Etta Neff, and Nancy Becker; and two brothers, Frank and Junior Becker.
A combined funeral service for both Mr. and Mrs. Wagaman is scheduled for 11:00 AM Thursday, June 24, 2021 Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 4360 Board Road, Manchester, with The Rev. Dr. Eddie D.D. Miller officiating. A reception with the family will immediately follow at the Church. Private burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, with military rites for Mr. Wagaman presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester is in charge of arrangements. Live stream of services will be available at www.Facebook.com/KuhnerAssociates
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 4360 Board Road, Manchester PA 17345.