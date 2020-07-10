Goldie Ethel (Weaver) Miller, 93, of Martinsburg, formerly of Ewing, Illinois, passed away on July 8, 2020 at home. She was born on December 13, 1926 in Iowa; daughter of the late Amos and Elizabeth (Grove) Weaver. On October 29, 1949 in Iowa, she was united in marriage to Melvin S. Miller. He preceded her in death on November 1, 2013.
Goldie was a homemaker and enjoyed quilting and family history books. She was a member of the Yellow Springs Mennonite Church.
Surviving are son, Jay E. Miller (Joyce) of Arcadia, FL; son, Larry L. Miller (Janet) of Washington Boro., PA; son, Nevin L. Miller (Lois) of Auburn, NE; daughter, Sherene J. Weaver (Marvin) of Forest OH; daughter, Rosalie J. Weaver (Galen) of Martinsburg, PA; sister, Esther Schrock (Leroy); sister, Velma Yoder (Dean); as well as 44 grandchildren, 145 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Pennsylvania services include viewing on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 2:00-4:00PM and 6:00-8:00PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 starting at 10:00AM with H. Lynn Martin officiating. All of the above will be held at the Woodbury Mennonite Church. Illinois services include viewing on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 6:00-8:00PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 stating at 10:00AM. All of the above will be held at the Ewing Mennonite Church.
Interment will be in the Ewing Mennonite Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Weaver Funeral Home, LLC (weaversfh.com); Woodbury.
