Gloria Y. "Bonnie" Gestewitz, 76, formerly of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at United Zion Nursing Home after an illness. She was born in Lancaster, PA and was the daughter of the late Robert and Gloria (Pickle) Lefever.
Bonnie worked at Conestoga View for over 20 years. She enjoyed making crafts, dancing, spending time with her family, and she loved her toy poodle, Cocoa.
Bonnie is survived by her children: James W. Bailey, Jr. husband of Julie Millsboro, DE, Deborah Thome wife of Brian, Lititz, PA, and Sonya L. Montalvo wife of Felix, Ephrata, PA. Seven grandchildren, Kayla, Amber, Dylan, Frank, Willow, Kyle, Kristi, and 7 great-grandchildren. One brother Robert Lefever, and longtime special friend Dewey Eckman.
Funeral services will be held on Friday December 18 at 11am at the Spacht Snyder Funeral Home, 127 South Broad St., Lititz, PA with Pastor Mark Thiboldeaux offciating. The family will receive friends from 10-11am. Covid 19 guidelines will be followed; please wear masks.
In lieu of flowers please send memorials in Bonnie's memory to St Jude Children's Hospital, www.stjude.org.
To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com