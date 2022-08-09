Gloria Vivian Wubbolt, age 89 of Columbia passed away in her daughter Cheryl's home in Harrisburg. Born in Elizabethtown, daughter of the late Harry and Clara Green Eisenhower, she was employed by Science Press in Ephrata for 20 years. She had also been a nurse's aide in the healthcare industry.
She was a member of the VFW Post 5747 and the American Legion Post 34. She attended Community Fellowship Church.
Gloria was predeceased by her son Emory E. Reed, 4 sisters and 2 brothers and is survived by her daughter who was her caregiver Cheryl Stevenson and her companion Steve Cirillo, her son Gary E. Reed, 9 grandchildren including "the apples of her eye" Jodi and Jolanda, 6 great-grandchildren and her sister Janice Flowers.
A Celebration of life service will be announced at a later date and will be held at Community Fellowship Church 200 Bethel Dr. Lancaster PA 17601.
If you would like, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Central PA 1320 Linglestown Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17110.
DeBord Snyder Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be offered at:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »