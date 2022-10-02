Gloria Vannucci Goldy, 89, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Born in Williamsport, PA to the late William and Ida Vannucci. Gloria has been married to her loving husband Dr. David J. Goldy for 67 years.
Passionately known as Snookie by her family, Gloria taught her husband, children, and grandchildren how to be compassionate to others and how to shop for a great bargain. Gloria volunteered for many years at St. Philip the Apostle as a lector and teacher for confirmation and CCD classes. A devout Catholic and member of St. Leo the Great, Gloria loved her family, God, playing Scrabble, and a winning day at the casino playing slots. She ran Dr. Goldy's pediatric dental practice and successfully ran the Lancaster County Clerk of Courts office for eight years.
Gloria will be missed by her husband, David; her children: Michael; Laura Goldy (husband Peter Brown); Pamela Goldy Rudy (husband Troy); Patricia Hirsch (husband Lenny Zwick); Gina Goldy Woods (husband Doug). She will be missed by her 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Gloria's Mass of Christian Burial on October 29, 2022 at 11AM from the St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster with Rev. Peter E. Hahn as celebrant. Friends will be received at the church on Saturday, October 29th from 10 to 11AM. Interment will be held in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Bausman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17601-4125. For other information, please call 717-393-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
