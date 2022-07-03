Gloria V. Mcclair, 96, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022. She was the wife of late Lesley C. Studenroth and late Earl N. Mcclair.
Gloria was born in Columbia to Robert S. Wagner and Evelyn M. Kunkel Wagner. A graduate of the 1943 Class of Columbia High School. She performed clerical work in Banking and at Armstrong Corp. Gloria was a St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church member and participated in LC Women's Group. Gloria always thought of others and unconditionally shared her time and love in abundance. Playing cards and socializing were some of her favorite past times. Gloria also loved to travel with friends and family. Florida in the winter, visiting her relatives in Oregon and traveling to Israel and Las Vegas are among her favorites.
Gloria's sister Norma Jean Johnson is surviving, preceded in death by sisters Roberta Gerfen, Evelyn Stoppard, Anna Butzer, and brother Tom Wagner.
A family and friends memorial service will be held at a later date. To send an online condolence, please visit cremationpa.com.
A living tribute »