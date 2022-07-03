Gloria Seifried, 90, a resident of Brethren Village and formerly of Willow Street, PA, passed away peacefully into Glory on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
Born in Doylestown, PA, she was the widow of George E. Seifried who passed away on November 20, 1997. She was the daughter of the late Warner and Mary Clark Hoxworth.
Gloria graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and worked for Armstrong World Industries as a secretary, then as a bindery worker for Graphic Crafts in Willow Street. She also enjoyed being a stay-at-home Mom for her family.
A lifelong member of Ross Street United Methodist Church where she served as treasurer, administrative council, and on various church committees. She was the former treasurer of the United Methodist Women's Society. She also served as a volunteer for the American Red Cross, M and M (mailing maids) the United Way, and Lancaster General Hospital. Gloria enjoyed playing the piano, knitting, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, watching tennis, golf, football, especially Penn State football, sports, and was an avid reader. Her family was very important to her as she helped with family summer reunions, special holidays, and family monthly birthdays. She became a "surrogate" Mom to her nieces and nephews.
She is lovingly survived by her three children, Marjorie, wife of Richard Ferguson, Cindy, wife of Rodger Landes, Patti, wife of Dan Moon, and daughter-in-law, Dawn Seifried; a brother, Larry, husband of Mary Hoxworth; 8 grandchildren, Kristine Reed, Rikki, wife of Greg Miller, Josh Seifried, husband of Samantha, Valerie Englerth, wife of Casey, Jeremy Landes, husband of Dana, Eric Landes, husband of Amber, Jennifer and Justin Moon; and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Ted Seifried, and siblings, Gladys Mast, Russell Hoxworth, Glenn Hoxworth, and Frank Hoxworth.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gloria's Funeral Service from the Chapel at Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with The Rev. Frances Keller officiating. The interment will take place at Riverview Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the Chapel on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Ross Street United Methodist Church, 312 E. Ross St., Lancaster, PA 17602 or Brethren Village, attn: Benevolent Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 in her memory.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Courtyards at Brethren Village and Hospice and Community Care for their loving care and compassion.
