Gloria (Schimp) Hart, 92, of Lititz, PA passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Landis Homes, Lititz, PA. She was born in Lancaster, PA, September 23, 1929 to the late Dorothy (Adams) and Park E. Schimp, Sr.
Upon graduation from Hempfield High School, Gloria attended Lancaster General School of Nursing. She worked part time in the Children's ward at Lancaster General hospital, when her children were young, transferring to Pulmonary at the same hospital. And for many years she did private duty nursing.
Her interests include reading, quilting, puzzles, gardening, traveling, and camping. After retiring, Gloria spent several years volunteering with Simpson Library in Mechanicsburg PA.
Gloria is preceded in death by her husband John, son David, and sister Loretta (Schimp) Heistand.
She is survived by one brother, Park Schimp, Jr., husband of Nancy of Myrtle Beach, SC; six children: Anne Struble, wife of Robert of Harwood, MD; Janice Kirk, wife of Thomas of Lititz, PA; Mitch Hart, husband of Sharon of Lancaster, PA; Sue Kalis, wife of Russell, Minnetrista, MN; Marjorie Sawdey of Churchton, MD, and Julie Hart of Glenwood Springs, CO. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Service at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 2024 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA on Monday, March 7, 2022. Doors will be open at 10:00 a.m. with the service starting at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Boehms Chapel Cemetery, 13 West Boehm Willow Street, Lancaster, PA.
Contributions may be made in Gloria's name to Simpson Library, 16 N. Walnut Street, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055. To leave an online condolence, please visit: DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
