Gloria S. Auker, 16 months, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, from complications during surgery.
She was born in Hershey to Larry M. and Edna S. (Sensenig) Auker. She was diagnosed with DiGeorge Syndrome soon after birth, needing much hospital care.
She attended Stauffer Mennonite Church.
In addition to her parents, Gloria is survived by five siblings, Katie S., Marlin S., Alice S., Ruthann S., Mahlon S. Auker, all at home; paternal grandparents, Russel and Ruth Auker of Lyndonville, NY; maternal grandmother, Susannah Sensenig of Ephrata, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Frank M. Sensenig.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 pm, at the residence of Larry M. Auker, 240 Frysville Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 8:45 at the residence of Larry M. Auker with further services at 9:30 am, from the Stauffer Mennonite Church, 28th Division Highway, Ephrata. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
