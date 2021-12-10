Gloria R. Velez, 89 of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 6, 2021. Born in Las Marias, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Jose and America (Santiago) Ruiz.
Gloria was a devout Christian throughout her life. She loved plants and flowers and was a great cook. More than anything, Gloria enjoyed spending time with her beloved family.
Gloria is survived by her 6 children: Miguel Velez, Carmen Brubaker (Barry), Angel Velez (MariLou), Marisa DeJesus (Emilio), Ronald Marrero, and Geronimo Gonzalez; 2 sisters Carmen Tapia and Lucila Ruiz, 2 grandchildren Sheryl Goff and Kelly Bartos, her niece Olga Betancourt, and other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2003.
A viewing time will be held from 9-11 AM on Monday, December 13 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A funeral service will take place at 11 AM with interment at Conestoga Memorial Park to follow. To leave the family an online condolence, visit:
