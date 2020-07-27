Gloria R. Northeimer, 94, a resident of Calvary Homes and formerly of New Holland, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Born April 26, 1926, in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Charles C. Washburn, Sr. and Bertha Muehleisen Washburn. She was married for 61 years to the late Kenneth K. Northeimer, Sr., who died in 2007.
She was a homemaker and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland for more than 50 years. As a young woman, she worked at Lancaster's historic Stehli Silk Mill. She later worked in New Holland at Rubinson's Department Store and Garden Spot High School.
Talented in crochet, she enjoyed getting together each month with her sewing circle and produced many beautiful pieces for her family. She was an outstanding cook and baker whose holiday dinners are cherished memories for her children and grandchildren. She had a keen interest in politics, crime, and televised court cases, always enjoying a good discussion about the latest news. She especially enjoyed many long evenings playing card games with her sisters and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by three children, Doris Cruso, wife of the late Willie Cruso of Pascagoula, Miss.; Audrey Karlesky, wife of Joseph Karlesky of Lancaster; and Kenneth K. Northeimer, Jr., husband of Doris Reeder Northeimer of Lancaster. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Laura Craver, Christopher Karlesky, husband of Anya Karlesky, Matthew Karlesky, husband of Kelly Kezer, Joshua Northeimer, husband of Lisa Keim Northeimer, and Kaitlyn Terpstra, wife of James Terpstra; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Jean Ennis of Pembroke Pines, Fla.; and nieces and nephews who were part of her loving extended family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Tucker Northeimer, and by siblings Charles C. Washburn, Jr., Doris K. Washburn and Rita K. Washburn.
The family is deeply grateful to the Calvary staff for the loving and compassionate care they provided for Gloria, especially while family could not visit during the very difficult global pandemic.
A graveside memorial service at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial remembrances in Gloria's name to Calvary Benevolent Fund, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Trinity Lutheran Church Benevolent Fund, 221 E. Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.