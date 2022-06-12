Gloria Nellie Irvin (Cruz), 77, passed away at her Harrisburg home on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Born in Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico, Gloria was the daughter of the late Luis Cruz-Gonzalez and Paul Acosta.
She retired from Grinnell, Anvil, in Columbia, PA and was a member of New Danville Mennonite Church.
She was strong, independent, and loving. She was always there to lend a helping hand or listening ear. She was an accomplished seamstress who loved to sew. She loved arts and crafts such as making ceramics, dolls, and was also an excellent cook. Her hands were rarely still.
Gloria dearly loved her family, which included her daughter, Anna Luz Lucy' Diaz Cruz, wife of Luis A. Hernandez Ramos, of Puerto Rico; her son, Albert Sanchez, of Reading, PA, and her daughter, Yvette Sanchez, with whom she lived in Harrisburg; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Luis Ramon Cruz, and Carmen Lydia Cruz.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, and four siblings.
A graveside service will take place 1:30 PM, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Habecker Mennonite Cemetery, 451 Habecker Church Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.
