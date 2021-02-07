Gloria Murr, 53, of Mountville passed away on January 27th, 2021. She was born in Columbia to Kathleen and the late Leroy Murr and was a lifelong resident of this area. Gloria was a 1988 graduate of Lancaster-Lebanon IU 13. She loved talking on the phone and the music of New Kids on the Block. Gloria enjoyed collecting music boxes and stuffed animals. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbia.
Gloria leaves behind her mother, Kathleen Deisinger Murr of Mountville; her sister, Kathy Murr of Lancaster; her beloved cat, Angel; many caring cousins; dear friend, Holly Maher of Marietta.
A private service will be held at the discretion of Gloria's family and she will be laid to rest at Laurel Hill memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 S. 10th St., Columbia, PA 17512 or www.columbiaanimalshelter.com. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.