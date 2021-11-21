Gloria Mae Helm, 84, of Palmyra, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Harrison and Dorothy Mae (Reese) Leonard.
Gloria was a loving and devoted mother, raising her five children on her own. She worked for many years at KD Tool. Gloria proudly earned her GED later in life. She loved spending time with her family and was always the life of the party. She loved her dogs Midge, Allie, and Cuddles. She enjoyed going to casinos, and taking trips to Ocean City, MD for Spring and Fall Fest. Gloria will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her children; Jill L. Krous (Ron) of Lancaster, PA, Vicki L. Reed (Brad) of Palmyra, PA, Kenneth W. Brenner (Cindy) of Columbia, PA, 13 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 3 step great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren, and her sons-in-law, John Mertz and Brett Dunnam. She is reunited with her parents and her daughters, Wendy J. Dunnam and Cynthia A. Mertz.
A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends on December 4, 2021, from 11 AM to 3 PM at HBIC Church, 2600 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, Pa 17601, use rear entrance. Interment at Conestoga Memorial Park will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Gloria’s name to Hospice & Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552.
