Gloria M. Surita, 73, of Lancaster, went home to be with her Savior, Friday, April 14, 2023. Born in San Juan, PR, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Julia (Pena) Oquendo. Gloria was the loving wife of Hector Surita.
A stay-at-home mom, she ran a subsidized child center at home. Caring for her family was Gloria's passion in life. She loved her family more than anything else in life. Gloria's home was always open to her nieces and nephews, allowing them to stay with her whenever they needed.
In addition to her husband, Hector, she is survived by her three sons: Hector L. Surita, Jr., companion of Lisa, Kenneth Surita, Shannon Surita, companion of Autumn; four grandchildren: Aly, Devon, Dylan, and Carina; siblings: Millie, Julia, Angel, Manny, and Mickey. Gloria was preceded in death by three siblings: Margie, Johnny, and Carlos.
Funeral Services for Gloria will be held at 11AM, Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home from 9AM to 11AM. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
