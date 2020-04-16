Gloria M. Myers, 96, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ethel Marie (Smith) Gaenzle. Gloria was the beloved wife of the late Edward P. Myers who passed in 1967.
Gloria graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School with the Class of 1941. She became a legal secretary and worked for various law offices over the years, retiring in 1989 after more than 20 years of service. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lancaster.
Gloria is survived by her daughter, Cynthia M. Jones (Wayne) of Lancaster. Also surviving are 3 granddaughters: Heidi L. Brown (Cory), Heather A. Jones (Louis Montero), and Jennifer Jones; and 7 great-grandchildren: Corinne and Corissa Brown, Alexia Jones, Alize, Louis and David Montero, and Jocelyn Jones. She was predeceased by a sister, Joan Manuel, and a brother, John Gaenzle.
Services for Gloria will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman. Contributions in Gloria's memory may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603. For online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
