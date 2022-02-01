Gloria M. Haldeman, 80, of Leola, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lebanon County, she was the daughter of the late Dave and Virginia Martin. She was the wife of the late James Haldeman who died in 2017. She enjoyed puzzle books and coloring.
Surviving are: a son, Lloyd Decker; grandchildren who she helped raise, Kyle Decker and Christa Rehkugler; great-grandchildren, Riley and Ryder. She was preceded in death by: her adopted sister, Shirley Decker; step-brother, Harry Martin.
Funeral services will be from the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 10:30 AM with interment following in Eby Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the funeral home on Wednesday.
