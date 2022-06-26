Gloria M. Butz

Gloria M. (Creamer) Butz, age 96, left this Earth on June 23, 2022 and passed through the gates of Heaven to join her beloved husband, Hermie, the angels, saints and God. The daughter of the late Ada M. and Ira I. Creamer, she was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Herman S. and is survived by her children, Sylvia M. (Donald) Schaller, Lititz, PA, Robert W. (Gayle), Gore, VA.; Mark A. (Suzie), Abilene, TX; Marie T. Kinsinger (Dennis), Mount Joy, PA; George P. (Renee), Elk, WA ; Eileen R. Hostetler (Doug), Strasburg, PA as well as 18 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Dolores Reid and a brother, Robert W Creamer.
Born and raised on 'Cabbage Hill', she was a 75-year parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and a 1944 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. She was a devoted wife and mother who cared immensely for her children and family and effectively managed a very active household. Her maternal instincts went even further than her immediate family as she cared for 6 foster babies between 1962 and 1965.
Additionally, she found time to provide leadership in the parish as she spent 40 years as member and office holder w/ both St. Joseph's Mother's Club (now Women's Club) and Knights of Columbus Council #867 Auxiliary. At various times, she served as Secretary, Treasurer and President of the Mother's Club. She was also a Girl Scout leader and Eucharistic Minister and served on several boards within the Parish.
She enjoyed gardening, flowers of all kinds, sewing and crafts and was an able pinochle partner for her 'card-shark' husband, Herman. They enjoyed traveling and visited Hawaii, Bermuda, the Bahamas and many parts of the US as well as many memorable annual family vacations at the Jersey Shore and the Pocono Mountains. She traveled to England with a family friend and went on a pilgrimage to Medjugorje. However, the highlight of her travels, was when she went on extended visits to see her kids in Washington state, Virginia, and Texas.
Gloria leaves an extensive legacy--unwavering family focus, consistent maternal love/support, radiant smile and easy-going, caring disposition which will be missed by all who knew her. She was a woman of humility, modesty and moderation who taught these qualities to others by how she lived her life.
The family would like to thank the staff at Moravian Manor Herrnhut Personal Care Unit who selflessly cared for her in her final months of life as well as the Masonic Village Hospice team for their compassionate support.
Friends will be received at St. Joseph's Church, 440 St. Joseph Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Tuesday, June 28 from 10-11 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment will be at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church at the above address or Herrnhut Personal Care, 300 West Lemon Street, Lititz, PA 17543.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com