Gloria M. Beyerle, 91, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on December 6, 2019, at the Mennonite Home. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Evelyn (Hartman) Gilmor. Gloria was the loving wife of the late Stewart M. Beyerle.
Gloria's pastimes included playing bridge, doing needlework, traveling, gardening, and entertaining family and friends. Gloria loved attending her sons' sporting events.
Surviving are four sons: David S. Beyerle (Judith), Scott W. Beyerle (Jamie), Stewart J. Beyerle (Susan), and Douglas S. Beyerle (Linda); eight grandchildren: Jessica Westendorf, Kenneth Beyerle, Scott Beyerle, Jr., Katharine Beyerle, Lauren Dennis, Benjamin Beyerle, Ellie Beyerle, and Samantha Beyerle; and four great-grandchildren: Tyson Westendorf, Talon Westendorf, Charlotte Beyerle, and Harrison Beyerle.
Family and friends will be received from 10:30-11 AM with a Memorial Service to begin at 11 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gloria's memory to the Mennonite Home, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
