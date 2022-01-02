Gloria Landis Ditzler, 92, of Greensboro, North Carolina passed away on December 15, 2021 peacefully in her sleep after a battle with cancer.
Gloria was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Dorothy Elizabeth Munson Landis, and her husband, William Donald Ditzler. She is survived by her two daughters, Debra Ann Ditzler of Greensboro, NC and Amy Spradlin (Scott Christopher) of Richmond, VA, and her fur children.
Gloria was born in Lancaster, PA. She worked for Moses Cone Hospital as a medical clerk and was a member of First Presbyterian Church and Community Sewing in Greensboro, NC. Gloria loved quilting, all things needle work, flowers (especially bleeding hearts and pansies), and UNC basketball.
A small memorial will be held at Westminster Gardens Cemetery Mausoleum on January 8 at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Jimmy V Foundation for cancer research. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel is assisting the Ditzler Family. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.