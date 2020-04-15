Gloria Jean Weiler

Gloria Jean (Huber) Weiler, 88, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 13, 2020. Born in Marticville, she was the daughter of the late Ester (Witmer) and Elmer Landis Huber. She was the wife of Robert Louis Weiler, with whom she shared 69 wonderful years of marriage.
Following high school graduation Jean went on to do clerical work for Sears, Hamilton Bank, and Armstrong. Jean loved to travel and spend time with her family. She enjoyed cabin trips, family trips to the beach, and rooting for Penn State. Jean enjoyed her trips to Disney World with her grandkids. Jean also spent her time as a volunteer, helping out at Heart of Lancaster Regional Medical Center. She was a faithful member of Highland Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her husband Lou, Jean is survived by her sons R. Louis Weiler, husband of Cindy, and Timothy A. Weiler, husband of Sharon, her daughter-in-law Lynne M. Lynch, wife of Pat, her siblings Kenneth W. Huber and Arlene Usner, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Elmer W. Huber, Mary Eisenberger, Ester Turner, and her children Cathy Lou Weiler and Keith Douglas Weiler.
Services for Jean will be private. To send the family an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
