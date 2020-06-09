Gloria Jean Stoffa-McGeehan

Gloria Stoffa-McGeehan, 87, of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully, Friday, June 5, 2020, of natural causes, related to dementia which weakened her brain and body over the past few years. The family is grateful to the staff of Magnolias of Lancaster, East Petersburg, where she resided, for their devoted care.
Born in St. Clair, she was the daughter of the late Anthony M. and Helen R. (Check) Androshick. She is preceded in death by two loving husbands, John Stoffa a retired Pennsylvania State Trooper, and Charles McGeehan who retired from Armstrong Industries.
Gloria is survived by her son, Michael Stoffa, from Frankford, DE, three grandchildren, Amy Waters (wife of Sean) of Mount Joy, John Stoffa (husband of Kayce) of Elizabethtown and Megan Stoffa of Felton, DE as well as three great-grandchildren, Molly and Colin Waters and Evan Stoffa. She is also survived by two sisters, Mildred Navitsky of Norristown and Theresa Yarrish of Auburn. Gloria is also preceded in death by her daughter Jaqueline Epler and brother Anthony Androshick.
Gloria was a devoted member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Lancaster, where she operated the terrarium and flower stand at the church bazaar for years. She enjoyed gardening and would always be out in her yard planting and tending to her flowers. Sewing, baking and crafting of all types were hobbies she enjoyed and always kept her busy. Traveling was a passion, Gloria enjoyed taking bus trips and touring the United States. Gloria worked at RCA, was a devoted homemaker and volunteered for over 15 years at St. Joseph Hospital where she enjoyed delivering roses to new patients.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1PM, Friday, June 12 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Interment will be private at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in St. Clair, PA on Saturday June 13th. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Church at the above address. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com