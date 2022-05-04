Gloria Jean (Kauffman) Pennypacker, 82, peacefully passed away Friday April 29, 2022 at the Juniper Senior Living. Gloria was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother.
Gloria was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and gardening. She especially loved to dance and listen to music.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald, of 60 years. She is survived by her children Dr. Keith Pennypacker (Kentucky), Laurie Burkhart (Lancaster) and Rodney Pennypacker (location unknown). Grandchildren, Tiffany, Shawn, Jason, Logan, and Rachel. Great-grandchildren; Helena, Harlow, Maddy, Aiden, Owen, Madelyn and Jameson, and great great-grandchild Nash.
The family will be holding a private celebration of life. No public service will be held per Gloria's wishes.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Juniper Senior Living for their wonderful care and compassion.
We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again.
Donations may be sent to American Lung Association, https://action.lung.org/site/Donation
