Bonaire– Gloria Jean Gibble, 77, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. At the family's request, services will be private.
Jean was born on June 29, 1943, in Columbia, Pennsylvania to the late William and Dorothy Aston Preston.
Jean loved spending time with her family, dancing, cake decorating, and doing arts and crafts. Daytona Beach was her favorite place and she truly enjoyed life to the fullest!
Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband of 58 years, Glenn S. Gibble; her adoring children: Jeffrey S. Gibble, Bryan K. Gibble, and Pamela J. Gibble & Darrell Jackson; her grandchildren: Megan J. Shuttlesworth, Lindsay E. Gibble, Kailin Skinner, Trystan Jackson, and Kyle Jackson & family; and her brothers: Tom Preston and Mike Preston.
