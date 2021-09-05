Gloria Jean Gerz Knippenberg, 88, of Lititz, PA, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Brethren Village, formerly of Eden Road. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Ethel Patterson and stepfather Norm Eshleman.
She enjoyed going to flea markets and loved working in the garden and planting flowers. Jean was an animal lover, especially cats. During her free time, she liked to be in the mountains in Huntingdon County.
Jean is survived by her husband, Garnett G. Knippenberg; her two sons, Scott Gerz and Jeffrey Gerz; her two grandsons, one granddaughter and one great-grandson. Also surviving are her stepchildren, three step granddaughters, and one step grandson; one step great-grandson; and three step great-granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jeremy Gerz.
A Graveside service will be held at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, 11 Greenfield Road, Lancaster on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lancaster Humane Society.
