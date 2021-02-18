Gloria J. Zimmerman, 73, of Mountville, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the Rose City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of Charles R. "Chuck" Zimmerman with whom she was married 54 years. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Erna Graybill Kiehl.
A 1965 graduate of Columbia High School, she was employed as a secretary for Colonial Metals, Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and retired in 1999 from the Donegal Middle School. Along with her husband Chuck, she enjoyed traveling the United States and spending time with her family at their vacation home in Tuckahoe Acres at Bethany Beach.
In addition to her husband are her sons, Charles A. husband of Janelle Zimmerman; Matthew S. husband of Nicole Zimmerman; nine grandchildren; brother, Gary, wife of Christine Kiehl; sisters, Elizabeth, wife of Richard Mackison and Linda L. Fulford. Her brother, Harry Greider preceded her in death.
There will be no public viewing, however the family will receive friends at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Monday, February 22, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with graveside services beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Kindly omit flowers. Instead, please consider a donation in Gloria's memory to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.
