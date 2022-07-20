Gloria J. Stevenson, 80, of Drumore, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at her home. She was the beloved wife of Richard W. Stevenson, with whom she shared 61 years of marriage. Born in Fulton Township, she was the daughter of the late Grover Duvall and Bessie Mae (Clements) Pelanis.
After attending Penn Manor schools, Gloria married Richard and began her life as a happy homemaker, having a love to cook and bake for many. She also enjoyed collecting Longaberger Baskets. Gloria was a 50-year member of Bethesda United Methodist Church, and she was a regular attendee of Rawlinsville Camp Meeting. Gloria loved her family, and she was affectionately called "Nan" by her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Brian Stevenson, and a daughter, Terry, wife of Rick Hall, all of Quarryville; a sister, Shirley Wendler, of Lancaster; grandchildren, Wayne Stevenson, Brittany Schreck, and Chelsea Karpinski; and great-grandchildren, Annie, Aria, and Forrest. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Richard Stevenson, Jr., her brothers, Bill, Robert, Larry, Grover, Jr., and Jim, and sisters, Nancy and Elsie.
Services will be private. Private interment will take place at Bethesda United Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gloria's memory to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
To leave an online condolence, please visit Gloria's obituary at: