Gloria J. McComsey, 86, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Fred F. and Hilda M. (Reese) Bletz. She was married to the love of her life, David A. McComsey, Sr. for 70 years.
Gloria had a passion for singing. Some of her favorite music consisted of Elvis, Kenny Rogers, and Golden Oldies. One of her favorite things to do was go out and listen to her son's band play around town. Her other interests included outdoor activities such as boating, fishing, and camping. One of the camping sites Gloria and David frequented was at Holloway Beach. One thing that Gloria was most known for was hosting get-togethers with friends and family and cooking her amazing food. She could make anything taste delicious.
In addition to her husband, Gloria is survived by her three children, David A. (Linda) McComsey, Jr., Bruce F. (Phyllis) McComsey., and Teena L. (Anthony) Karr; her siblings, Donald, James, Nancy, and Pauline; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Norma, Kenneth, Frederick, Mary, Richard, and Shirley.
A Celebration of Life for Gloria will be held at a later date.
