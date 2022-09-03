Gloria J. Magee, 78, formerly of Marietta, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Evergreen Estates, Lancaster. Born in Kane, PA, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Helen (Jones) Wares. Gloria was the wife of the late Joseph W. "Joe" Magee who passed away on May 10, 2016.
Gloria enjoyed singing, baking and canning foods.
Gloria is survived by three children, Joseph D. Magee, husband of Debbie of Anderson, SC, Candy L. Humpf of Lancaster, and Steven W. Magee, husband of Tammy of Mount Joy; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Helen Canfield of Smethport. She preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Wares and a sister Nancy Canfield.
A funeral service honoring Gloria's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 E. Main Street, Mount Joy on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Kraybill Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Stroke Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.