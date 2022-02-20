Gloria J. Lancaster, 95, of West Donegal Township, passed away at home on Friday, February 18, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Snyder County, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Russell Roosevelt and Mable (Klase) Steffen. Gloria was devoted to her husband, Kenneth S. Lancaster, for 68 years, before his passing in 2013. She is survived by three children, Carol Ann (Thomas R. Dabbs, Sr.), Henry Thomas Lancaster, both of Elizabethtown, and Donna L. Kellett, Baltimore, MD, three grandchildren, Suzanne C. Dabbs, Thomas R. Dabbs, Jr. (Shannon Reed), both of Elizabethtown, and Katherine Ebersole (Danny Donegan), St. Petersburg, FL, three great-grandchildren, Collin R. Shifflett (Emily Musser), Shawn D. Dabbs, and Gabriella M. Dabbs, and four great-great-grandsons, Sawyer, Ryder, Carter, and Hunter Shifflett, all of Elizabethtown. Three sisters also survive, Leara Kline, Wernersville, Freda Shank, Lewes, Delaware, and Joyce Steffen, Elizabethtown.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandson Thomas J. "Tommy" Dabbs, sisters Jessie Noll and Wanda Boyd, and a brother Russell R. "Sonny" Steffen.
Gloria loved taking care of her grandchildren, flower gardening, and going out to lunch with her beloved sisters. She was passionate about animals and kept miniature goats, chickens, dogs, and stray cats. Gloria was an excellent PA Dutch cook, and her chicken and waffles were the best around. She was a lifetime member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Mount Joy. Gloria was a gentle soul, but she fought hard and successfully beat cancer twice in her life.
Funeral services will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, at 11 A.M. on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home between 6 P.M. and 8 P.M. on Friday, February 25, 2022, and again on Saturday, February 26, 2022, between 10:00 and 11 A.M. Private Interment will be at Good's Mennonite Cemetery following the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603 or Grane Hospice Services, 1010 Plymouth Road, Suite D, York, PA 17402. To register an online condolence, please visit Gloria's memorial page at www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
