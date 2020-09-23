Gloria J. Hoefel, 88, of Manheim, died on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Legend of Lititz. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Helen Shelley Hershey. Gloria was the loving wife of William H. Hoefel who died in 1990. A homemaker, Gloria enjoyed watching tennis, old movies, reading, doing crossword puzzles, playing bridge and was a member of numerous card clubs.
Surviving are four sons: William D. husband of Sherri Hoefel, of Silverton, OR, Bruce J. husband Mary Hoefel, of Manheim, Robert R. husband of Tina Hoefel, of Lancaster, Thomas D. husband of Nancy Hoefel, of Belleville, a daughter, Nancy M. wife of Eric Seeger, of Leola, nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a sister, Sandi Hollinger, of Manheim. Preceding her in death is a sister, Sally Stark.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Gloria's funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Friday September 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery, Sun Hill Road, Manheim. To send the family an online condolence, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com.
