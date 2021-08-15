Gloria J. Deisley, 75, of Lancaster and formerly of Lititz, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. She was born in Lancaster to the late Amos J. and Mary A. (Olive) Pickel. Gloria shared 56 years of marriage with her husband Jere R. Deisley.
A graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, Gloria completed her studies at St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing and worked as an LPN in long-term care for many years. She retired in 2011 after 13 faithful years lovingly caring for people at Hospice & Community Care. That care came full circle back to Gloria during her illness, with the staff spoiling her with love and attention as they referred to her as a "Legend."
Gloria enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, shopping, going to the casino, shopping, playing computer games, and shopping.
In addition to her husband Jere, Gloria is survived by their son, Scott A. Deisley, husband of Kathy, and their children Kayleigh and Kyle Deisley of Red Lion, PA; her sister, Judy A. Bohner of Ocean City, MD; and her brother, David L. Pickel, husband of Judy of Baltimore, MD. Gloria was preceded in death by her daughter Beth A. Deisley on March 2, 2014.
A graveside service will take place 11:30 AM Friday, August 20, 2021 at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, 170 Charles Road, Lancaster, PA 17603, with Deacon Joseph Cingle officiating.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or www.hospiceconnect.org/memorial
