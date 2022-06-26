Gloria J. Boyer (Kreamer) passed away June 19, 2022. She was born in Houma, Louisiana and was the daughter of the late Clifton P. and Evelyn Kreamer. She attended Warwick High School.
Gloria worked at Moravian Manor for 47 years. She started in the housekeeping department and then became laundry supervisor. She loved going to Hollywood Casino with her daughter and 2 sisters. She loved all of her Westie and Cairns and was a huge supporter of Westie Med.
Gloria is survived by one daughter, Tania M. Trimble, wife of Kevin, of Lancaster, PA; 2 grandsons: Christopher P., husband of Monica of Marietta, PA and Zachary R., husband of Brooke of Hellam; 3 great-grandchildren: Hunter and Olivia of Marietta and Brantley of Hellam. She is also survived by 2 sisters, Mary Lou Balmer of Lititz and Phyllis (Teena) Zook of Mount Joy.
Gloria is preceded in death by her husband Richard E. (Butch) Boyer as well as her father and mother.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Please omit flowers and consider a contribution to Westie Med, Inc., 13 Sprire View Rd., Ridgefield, CT 06877 or the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602 in her memory.
