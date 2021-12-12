Gloria H. Patinos aka BBG, 95, of Wheaton, passed away peacefully in her home on December 1, 2021. She was born in Lancaster, PA on November 10, 1926, to Louis & Trianthi (nee Stratakos) Vassilopoulos. Here she excelled in her studies, loved reading, theater, and music. She was a life-long learner and teacher, world traveler, and a people-person.
Gloria attended Millersville State Teachers College from 1944-1947 as an honor student where she majored in English and History. Later, she taught English and directed Drama Club at both Scott and Manheim Township High Schools in PA.
In June of 1948, Gloria married Nicholas T. Patinos. They moved to Athens Greece in 1952 where she taught diplomatic/military children until 1955. They traveled extensively throughout their lives and especially enjoyed living in Quito Ecuador for seven years while Nicholas and Gloria established the YMCA in Quito. She could speak and write fluently in Spanish and Greek. In Quito, Gloria was a founding member of and taught at the Cotopaxi Academy which is still in existence today. After returning to the states the family lived in Westfield, NJ, where she became active in the Greek Orthodox Church.
In 1969 the family moved to Wheaton, IL and put down roots there. Gloria enjoyed family gatherings, friends, church programs, Bible studies, Investment Club, Panera Girls, Shakespeare plays, concerts, sports, and educational programs.
In 1972 Gloria started a Real Estate career and became a Realtor, Broker, Manager, CRS and Relocation Coordinator for First United Realtors, with 34 offices and 800 agents in the Chicago area. In 1991, she was named Employee of the Year. Gloria maintained her license and still referred clients through 2021.
Gloria is survived by her five children: Margo, Thomas (Luz Elena), Lucho, Maria, and Anastasia (Brian) Winley, 12 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. She was a cherished aunt and dear friend to many.
A Viewing will take place 10 to 10:30 a.m., followed by the Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 S. Hershey Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment in Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church or YMCA Worldwide 101 N Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL 60606.
