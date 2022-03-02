Gloria Grube, 96, of Manheim, died Saturday, February 26, 2022. Born in Clay Township, she was the daughter of the late James and Naoma (Boyer) Seiverling. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Weidler, in 2015. They were married December 20, 1947.
Gloria graduated from Lititz High School and then from Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing, as a member of the US Army Nurse Cadet Corps during World War II. Gloria continued her nursing career for most of her life. In addition to being a dedicated homemaker, she was also a working partner with Weidler on their family farm in East Hempfield Township. Gloria was an active member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Landisville where she was involved in many areas of ministry. She volunteered with the Hempfield School District Senior Program and the Hempfield Area Food Pantry. Gloria enjoyed gardening, sewing, and all types of needle crafts, including knitting, crocheting, and quilting.
Gloria is survived by her children, James E., husband of Connie Grube, of Landisville; Jacqueline A., wife of Paul Fetter of Newmanstown; June R., of Everett, WA; and Jere W., husband of Deborah Grube, of Manheim; and her 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Gladys Irvin.
A funeral service will be held Friday, March 4, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 85 Brandt Boulevard, Landisville, with Pastor Melody Sell officiating. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, in Rothsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hempfield Rec Center, Hempfield Area Food Pantry, or Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church would be deeply appreciated. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com