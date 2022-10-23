Gloria Goldy

Gloria Goldy

Gloria Vannucci Goldy, 89, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Gloria had been married to her loving husband Dr. David J. Goldy for 67 years

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Gloria's Mass of Christian Burial on October 29, 2022 at 11AM from the St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster. Friends will be received at the church on Saturday, October 29th from 10 to 11AM. Interment will be held in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Bausman. For other information, please call 717-393-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.

