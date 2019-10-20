Gloria G. Carter, 94, of Landisville, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Bob Fryer and Family Inpatient Hospice Center. She was the wife of the late Hollis J. Carter who preceded her in death on September 4, 2008.
Gloria was the daughter of the late Anthony and Marie Sprague Iannetta. Born in Keyport, NJ, she and Hollis moved to Lancaster in 1966.
Gloria was employed in banking for many years, resigning to become a lifelong homemaker, a job that she cherished, always putting family first. She loved cats and dogs having many beloved pets throughout her life.
She is survived by her sons, Hollis W.A. Carter; Thomas T. Carter; grandchildren, Sarah Garner, Ben Carter and great-granddaughter, Adelaide Garner.
A private service will be held for the family only with interment in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. If desired, contributions in Gloria's memory may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602 ( www.humanepa.org) or to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. (www. cancer.org)
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 247 Main St. Landisville PA.