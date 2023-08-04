Gloria E. Rosado (Perdigon), 81, of Lancaster passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Gurabo, Puerto Rico, but lived in Lancaster, PA for about 50 years. She was the daughter of the late Alberta (Velez) and Nicolas Perdigon.
Gloria was the loving wife of Domingo Rosado and is survived by her 4 daughters: Olga Santiago (Rodriguez), Sonia Rodriguez, Doris Gascot (Rodriguez), and Gloria Rodriguez; 9 grandchildren: Luis & Alexander Quinones, Ashley Ewing, Elisha Padilla, Liza Rodriguez, John Rosario, Natasha, Victoria and Jazmyne Lugaro; her 12 great-grandchildren; her brother, Hector Perdigon; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Christina Perdigon
Gloria was a salesperson at Duke Clothier in Lancaster. She retired from Conestoga View where she was a certified nurse's assistant for many years. As a Christian, Gloria loved to serve the Lord! She was a long-time member of the First Spanish Assembly of God of Lancaster where she loved to sing & worship. Gloria was known for singing all the time and sharing the word of God. For years, she jogged and walked many miles through County Park and Lancaster City. She adored her family and loved spending time with them. Gloria was also known for being such a giving & caring person. She would give the shirt off her back and make sure you ate if you were hungry. Gloria will be truly missed by so many!
The Funeral Service will be held at the First Spanish Assembly of God, 626 S. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602, on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Friends are welcome to greet the family at the church at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Friends are also welcome to greet the family at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Monday, August 7, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
