Gloria E. Reynolds, 76, of Ephrata, PA and formerly of New York, went home to be with her Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, PA.
She was active in the Eicher Arts Center, The Ephrata Concert Band, and was a member of: The Friendly Circle, 60 Plus and the Golden Years Senior fellowships, and a member of the Berean Bible Church.
Gloria enjoyed decorating the home and garden, music, shows, cooking and the arts.
She was the loving wife of the late Basil Reynolds for 58 years, mother of Glorian Leicht and Craig Reynolds husband of Kathleen, the grandmother of 7, Nicholas, Matthew and Deanna Leicht, also of Adrianna Becker wife of Michael, Alanna, Anastasia and Blaise Reynolds; and great-grandmother of Andrew Becker.
In addition to her husband Basil, Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, John and Pauline (Mecca) Abrams and her sister, Carol Norman.
Funeral services will be private and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
A livestream of the funeral service will be available at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 on the Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals Facebook page. A recorded replay of the funeral service will be available after the service on the Tribute Wall of Gloria's obituary page on gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
A living tribute »