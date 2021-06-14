Gloria E. Lennington, 91, of Lancaster, PA passed away Friday June 11, 2021.
Born Sept. 22, 1929, in Lyndhurst, NJ, Gloria was the daughter of the late Michael and Loretta (Napotano) Escolano. She recently celebrated 66 years of matrimony with her beloved husband, William Lennington, whom she married on June 4, 1955.
A devout Catholic, Gloria and her husband were parishioners at St. Leo The Great Catholic Church for over 30 years, where she was a part of the Women's Auxiliary. Gloria proudly volunteered at St. Joseph's Hospital.
Through the years, Gloria enjoyed playing cards with her family, tending to her garden with her husband, and vacationing, with notable stops in Hawaii, Alaska, and the Caribbean. She was a devoted mother and cherished time spent with her family. Her unconditional love will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her husband: William; two sons: Ken and his wife Nancy; Keith and his wife Debbie; three grandchildren: Ashley, Caitlin and her husband Aaron, and Garrett and his wife Livia; as well as a treasured great-grandson: Oliver.
Family and friends will be received at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Tuesday June 15, 2021 from 6PM to 8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Wednesday June 16, 2021 at St. Leo The Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601. Family and friends will be received from 10AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gloria's honor can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com