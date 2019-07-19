Gloria E. Ferguson, 88, passed away on Tuesday, July 16th at Hospice & Community Care. She was the wife of the late Walter Ferguson and the daughter of the late Robert & Elizabeth Sheaffer. She will be lovingly missed by a son, Terry Sides, Elizabethtown, and three daughters, Lorraine Risser (Steve), Ephrata, Yvonne Green (Ben), Washington Boro, & Cheryl Hollinger (Leonard), Columbia. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Gloria retired from K D Tool. She enjoyed trips to the ocean, especially yearly trips to Myrtle Beach. For many years she and "Fergie" enjoyed regular weekly trips to Hinkle's Restaurant in Columbia. She attended Grace Evangelical Congregational Church in East Petersburg.
The family wishes to express our appreciation to Hospice for their loving care in her final days. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to may donate to Hospice & Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy PA 17552. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.