Gloria went home to be with her heavenly father on Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Russell W. Cranford; step son, Ronald W. Cranford; parents, Lillian A. (Wolfe) and Emanuel Stahl Miller; her brothers, Yale (2 days old) and Glenn Richard Miller; and her sister, Marilyn Louise (Charles) Ruoss.
She was born on October 8, 1925 in Lebanon, PA. She attended Elizabethtown High School, graduating Salutatorian of her class in June of 1943. She was a member of United Church of Christ in Elizabethtown and was a member of the youth and senior choirs. After graduation she was employed by the Elizabethtown Trust Company until 1968, after which she accepted a job with Harrisburg Dairies as office manager until her retirement in 1980. During this time she was a member of Eastern Star (joining in 1957) and she became Worthy Matron in 1964/65. On October 3, 1975 she married Russell W. Cranford. They both enjoyed traveling, playing golf, and going to their Florida home for the winter. She was a member of the Colonial Park United Church of Christ in Harrisburg.
She is survived by her step daughter Carol Cranford; step daughter-in-law Pat (Cranford); step granddaughter Pamela Sue (Evan) Homan and their two children, Karina and Jonathan of MD; several nieces: Jeanne (Miller) Tribble, Krista (Miller) Farris, and Rebecca (Miller) Lees, all residing in Ohio; several nephews: Richard, David and James Charles, residing in PA, Michael and Thomas Miller, residing in Ohio; sister-in-law Joyce Miller, also residing in Ohio.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Gloria's name to the Luther Acres Benevolent Care Fund, 600 East Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543. Services for Gloria will be at the convenience of the family, to send the family online condolences and for service updates please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »