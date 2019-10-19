Gloria (Burkhart) Jones

Gloria, 92, of Mechanicsburg, and formerly of Lancaster, the devoted wife of Charles E. "Tremendous" Jones, peacefully went home to Heaven where she was reunited with her husband and son on Monday. Gloria's survivors include her children: Pamela Velencia, Candace Crawford, Jeffrey Jones, Tracey Jones and Jamie Jones Morris; and her sister, Nancy Martin.
Join Gloria's family for gathering at 9:30, service at 11:30 and reception at 12:30 all on Monday at New Life Church in New Cumberland.